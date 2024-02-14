Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo consolidated net profit declines 29.29% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 28.70% to Rs 214.52 croreNet profit of Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo declined 29.29% to Rs 16.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 23.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 28.70% to Rs 214.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 300.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales214.52300.85 -29 OPM %10.348.76 -PBDT31.9336.61 -13 PBT29.3331.92 -8 NP16.6323.52 -29
