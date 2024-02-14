Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo consolidated net profit declines 29.29% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 28.70% to Rs 214.52 crore

Net profit of Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo declined 29.29% to Rs 16.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 23.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 28.70% to Rs 214.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 300.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.214.52300.8510.348.7631.9336.6129.3331.9216.6323.52