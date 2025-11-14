Sri KPR Industries consolidated net profit rises 116.25% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.32% to Rs 5.37 croreNet profit of Sri KPR Industries rose 116.25% to Rs 3.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 22.32% to Rs 5.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales5.374.39 22 OPM %74.8661.05 -PBDT4.582.70 70 PBT3.771.96 92 NP3.461.60 116
