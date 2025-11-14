Tilaknagar Industries consolidated net profit declines 9.53% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.23% to Rs 398.22 croreNet profit of Tilaknagar Industries declined 9.53% to Rs 52.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 58.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.23% to Rs 398.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 374.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales398.22374.86 6 OPM %15.1217.60 -PBDT60.2665.99 -9 PBT52.9158.23 -9 NP52.6858.23 -10
