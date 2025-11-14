Simmonds Marshall consolidated net profit rises 7.98% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.37% to Rs 58.63 croreNet profit of Simmonds Marshall rose 7.98% to Rs 3.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.37% to Rs 58.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 56.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales58.6356.72 3 OPM %13.0312.76 -PBDT5.515.45 1 PBT3.823.52 9 NP3.793.51 8
