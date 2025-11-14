Marksans Pharma consolidated net profit rises 1.58% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.23% to Rs 720.41 croreNet profit of Marksans Pharma rose 1.58% to Rs 98.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 96.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.23% to Rs 720.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 641.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales720.41641.92 12 OPM %20.0622.87 -PBDT160.25144.11 11 PBT133.33124.60 7 NP98.2596.72 2
