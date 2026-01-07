Wednesday, January 07, 2026 | 03:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sri Lotus Developers forays into GIFT City Area, Gandhinagar

Sri Lotus Developers forays into GIFT City Area, Gandhinagar

Jan 07 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

Announces ultra luxury mixed use project in partnership with Abhishek Bachchan

Sri Lotus Developers & Realty has announced its expansion into the GIFT City Area, Gandhinagar through a development agreement (DA) with Abhishek Bachchan. The project will have a built up area of over ~1 million sq. ft.

The Company has made a strategic entry into the GIFT City Area, Gandhinagar with an ultra-luxury, mixed-use development on freehold land, marking Lotus' first project in Gujarat and a key milestone in its growth journey beyond its core Mumbai market. The project will be undertaken through subsidiary of the Company Rise Root Projects' which entered into a Development Agreement with Shri Abhishek Bachchan having profit sharing arrangement, enabling the Company to leverage its core strengths in design, planning, development, and execution. This asset-light approach is expected to enhance capital efficiency while allowing Lotus to scale its presence in a high-potential, emerging real estate market.

 

The proposed development will comprise a thoughtfully planned mix of premium retail, Grade-A commercial office spaces and high-end residential units etc. The project is designed to address the growing demand from financial institutions, fintech firms and IT / ITeS companies. Supported by the Company's strong execution capabilities and proven track record of timely delivery, the project is expected to be completed over a period of 4 years post launch of the project.

Jan 07 2026 | 3:15 PM IST

