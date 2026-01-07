Wednesday, January 07, 2026 | 03:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Godrej Consumer expects double-digit topline growth in Q3 FY26

Godrej Consumer expects double-digit topline growth in Q3 FY26

Image

Last Updated : Jan 07 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

Godrej Consumer Products said that it expects near double-digit consolidated revenue growth in rupees terms and double-digit EBITDA growth in Q3 FY26, aided by its category development strategy and improving trends across international businesses.

The company remains optimistic about a gradual improvement in consumption over the coming quarters, supported by falling inflation and improving affordability following lower GST rates. Against this backdrop, the companys standalone business is well positioned to deliver double-digit revenue growth for the quarter, backed by close to double-digit underlying volume growth (UVG), albeit on a supportive comparator.

The outperformance continues to be led by the Home Care segment, where momentum remains robust and double-digit value growth is expected, supported by sustained consumer demand and effective in-market execution. Personal Care is expected to record mid-single-digit value growth, driven by a marked recovery in the soaps category.

 

The company expects standalone EBITDA margins to revert to the normative range for the business, aided by favourable input costs, disciplined cost management, calibrated pricing actions, and improved operating leverage.

In Indonesia, competitive pricing pressures across key categories persisted during the quarter. However, early signs of stabilisation are visible, with the company expecting an improvement in both revenue and profitability from FY27 onwards.

Meanwhile, GAUM (Godrej Africa, USA and Middle East) continued to deliver a strong and consistent performance both on topline and bottom-line. The company said the cluster is on track to deliver FY26 in line with its guidance of double-digit growth in revenue and profit, underscoring the resilience of its turnaround strategy.

Godrej Consumer Products is an Indian consumer goods company. The company's products include soap, hair colorants, toiletries and liquid detergents. The companys consolidated net profit declined 6.5% to Rs 459.34 crore despite of 4.3% increase in net sales to Rs 3,802.46 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

The counter fell 0.64% to Rs 1,245.60 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 07 2026 | 2:59 PM IST

