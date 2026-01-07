Wednesday, January 07, 2026 | 03:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EUR/USD at around 4-week low

EUR/USD at around 4-week low

Image

Last Updated : Jan 07 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

The Euro extends recent streak of decline amid tight moves and lingers around a four week low against the dollar on Wednesday. Firmness in dollar on safe haven demand amid ongoing geopolitical issues is adding pressure on the pair. Besides, softer-than-expected inflation figures from Germany and the downward revision of December's S&P Global manufacturing PMI data also hammered the single common currency. Germany's consumer price inflation eased more than expected to its lowest level in over a year in December. EUR/USD is currently trading at $1.1720, down marginally on the day. All eyes are now glued to US economic reports, mainly employment data for further cues on Federal policy stance. On the NSE, EUR/INR futures are down 0.40% at 105.36.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Godrej Consumer expects double-digit topline growth in Q3 FY26

Godrej Consumer expects double-digit topline growth in Q3 FY26

Indian Hotels slips after brokerage downgrade

Indian Hotels slips after brokerage downgrade

California Software Company Ltd Partly Paidup leads losers in 'B' group

California Software Company Ltd Partly Paidup leads losers in 'B' group

Manaksia Coated Metals completes Alu-Zinc technology upgrade of its Continuous Galvanising Line

Manaksia Coated Metals completes Alu-Zinc technology upgrade of its Continuous Galvanising Line

Cipla Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Cipla Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 07 2026 | 3:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty OutlookStocks to buy todayH-1B Visa Elimination BillGold and Silver Rate TodayJana Nayagan Advance BookingICC Rejects Bangladesh RequestUS Move on Venezuela OilPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon