Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.72 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.72 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

Sales decline 23.47% to Rs 16.47 crore

Net loss of Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) reported to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 5.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 23.47% to Rs 16.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 21.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales16.4721.52 -23 OPM %2.3737.64 -PBDT-0.317.46 PL PBT-0.966.88 PL NP-0.725.15 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 12:29 PM IST

