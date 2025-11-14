SRU Steels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 3.30 croreNet Loss of SRU Steels reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales reported to Rs 3.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales3.300 0 OPM %-7.580 -PBDT-0.24-0.12 -100 PBT-0.26-0.13 -100 NP-0.19-0.13 -46
