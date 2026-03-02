SSWL reports 17% YoY rise in net turnover for February 2026

Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) reported a net turnover of Rs 476.41 crore for February 2026, marking a 16.84 % year-on-year (YoY) increase compared to Rs 407.74 crore recorded in February 2025.

The companys gross turnover rose 9.71% to Rs 549.25 crore in February 2026, up from Rs 500.62 crore posted in the same month last year.

In value terms, the 2&3-wheeler segment recorded a robust 97% YoY growth, while the tractor segment surged 35% YoY. The aluminium segment jumped 16% YoY, the truck segment gained 10% YoY, the passenger carsteel segment dropped 14% YoY, and the overall exports segment plunged 26% YoY in February 2026.

In volume terms, the 2 & 3 Wheeler segment surged 108% YoY, the tractor segment increased 35% YoY, the aluminium segment grew 10% YoY and the truck segment jumped 5% YoY, meanwhile, the passenger carsteel segment declined 16% YoY, and the overall exports segment tumbled 53% YoY during the review period.

Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) is engaged in the manufacturing of steel wheel rims catering to different segments of the automobile industry. The firm operates in the automotive wheel segment. Its geographical segments include India and overseas.

Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) reported a 2.30% year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 46.61 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 47.71 crore posted in Q3 FY25. However, revenue from operations jumped 22.90% YoY to Rs 1,320.81 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

The counter slipped 1.72% to Rs 210.90 on the BSE.

