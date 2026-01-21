Wednesday, January 21, 2026 | 04:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Standard Capital Markets reports consolidated net profit of Rs 33.60 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 21 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

Sales rise 545.80% to Rs 39.20 crore

Net profit of Standard Capital Markets reported to Rs 33.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 45.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 545.80% to Rs 39.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales39.206.07 546 OPM %224.52-378.58 -PBDT32.25-34.70 LP PBT31.70-34.81 LP NP33.60-45.08 LP

First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

