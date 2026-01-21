Standard Capital Markets reports consolidated net profit of Rs 33.60 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 545.80% to Rs 39.20 croreNet profit of Standard Capital Markets reported to Rs 33.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 45.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 545.80% to Rs 39.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales39.206.07 546 OPM %224.52-378.58 -PBDT32.25-34.70 LP PBT31.70-34.81 LP NP33.60-45.08 LP
