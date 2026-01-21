Andhra Cements reports standalone net loss of Rs 44.14 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 66.23% to Rs 110.26 crore

Net Loss of Andhra Cements reported to Rs 44.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 43.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 66.23% to Rs 110.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 66.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.110.2666.334.60-12.53-20.69-25.37-44.14-43.73-44.14-43.73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News