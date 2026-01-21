Andhra Cements reports standalone net loss of Rs 44.14 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 66.23% to Rs 110.26 croreNet Loss of Andhra Cements reported to Rs 44.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 43.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 66.23% to Rs 110.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 66.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales110.2666.33 66 OPM %4.60-12.53 -PBDT-20.69-25.37 18 PBT-44.14-43.73 -1 NP-44.14-43.73 -1
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 4:51 PM IST