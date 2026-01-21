Rathi Bars standalone net profit declines 21.35% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 18.01% to Rs 90.62 crore

Net profit of Rathi Bars declined 21.35% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 18.01% to Rs 90.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 110.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.90.62110.532.563.151.901.990.700.890.700.89

