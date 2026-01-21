Indo US Bio-Tech standalone net profit declines 40.59% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.23% to Rs 22.80 crore

Net profit of Indo US Bio-Tech declined 40.59% to Rs 3.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 3.23% to Rs 22.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 23.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.22.8023.5618.2023.473.395.173.175.013.005.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News