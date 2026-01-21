Wendt India consolidated net profit declines 63.75% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.52% to Rs 60.32 crore

Net profit of Wendt India declined 63.75% to Rs 2.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 14.52% to Rs 60.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 52.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.60.3252.6712.1420.928.6712.935.0410.622.988.22

