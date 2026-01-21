Dhanlaxmi Bank standalone net profit rises 20.30% in the December 2025 quarter
Total Operating Income rise 21.66% to Rs 407.06 croreNet profit of Dhanlaxmi Bank rose 20.30% to Rs 23.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 19.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Total Operating Income rose 21.66% to Rs 407.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 334.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income407.06334.59 22 OPM %55.8854.97 -PBDT23.8819.88 20 PBT23.8819.88 20 NP23.8819.85 20
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 4:51 PM IST