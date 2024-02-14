Standard Surfactants standalone net profit rises 228.57% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 4.06% to Rs 32.41 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Standard Surfactants rose 228.57% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 4.06% to Rs 32.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 33.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.32.4133.781.080.920.550.310.450.200.460.14