Standard Surfactants standalone net profit rises 228.57% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 4.06% to Rs 32.41 croreNet profit of Standard Surfactants rose 228.57% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 4.06% to Rs 32.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 33.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales32.4133.78 -4 OPM %1.080.92 -PBDT0.550.31 77 PBT0.450.20 125 NP0.460.14 229
