Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Star Cement hits record high as PAT climbs 39% YoY in Q3

Image

Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Star Cement rallied 4.61% to Rs 196.40 after the cement maker's consolidated net profit grew 39.06% to Rs 73.52 crore in Q3 FY24 as against Rs 52.87 crore in Q3 FY23.
Revenue from operations rose 5.54% year on year (YoY) to Rs 651.40 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2023.
Profit before tax stood at Rs 113.41 crore during the third quarter, registering a growth of 37.02% from 82.77 crore posted in the same quarter last year.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Cost of materials consumed increased 8% YoY to Rs 155.77 crore while employee benefit expenses jumped 20.56% YoY to Rs 54.53 crore in the quarter under review.
On nine-month basis, the company's consolidated net profit climbed 36.93% to Rs 207.44 crore on 6.47% rise in net sales to Rs 1,997.13 crore in 9M FY24 over 9M FY23.
Star Cement is the leading cement company in North-Eastern India and one of the fastest growing cement brand in West Bengal & Bihar. The company has its 1.67 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) integrated cement plant in a strategic location in the idyllic town of Lumshnong in Meghalaya.
The scrip hit a life-time high of Rs 198.15 in todays intraday session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Shree Cement hits 52-week high as Q3 PAT soars to Rs 734 cr

Indices trade with minor losses; Nifty slides below 21,700

Jogani Reinforcement's Crack Control Technology- Fiber Glass Mesh get Engineer's appreciation in World of Concrete Show

Ekya Schools Launches Ekya Nava; Asia's First K-12 Maker School of Innovation, Creativity &amp; Design

Auto stocks, Shree Cement, Paytm, JSPL in focus

Darshan Orna Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

General Insurance Corporation of India leads gainers in 'A' group

TCS inks multi-year agreement to modernize Enento Group's IT infrastructure, digital workplace

Sensex tumbles 628 pts; PSU bank rally for 2nd day

RBI Proposes to enable additional use cases for CBDC pilot

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 12:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayRBI Repo RateLakshadweep TourismSBI Share PriceCognizant Q4 ResultsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon