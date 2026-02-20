Artson hits the roof after securing Rs 13-cr order from Reliance Industries

Artson hit an upper circuit of 5% to Rs 143 after the company announced that it has received a letter of award worth Rs 13.20 crore from Reliance Industries.

According to an exchange filing, the order involves the supply of three storage tanks. Each tank is scheduled to be executed within six months from its respective handover date.

The company clarified that none of its promoters or promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding authority. It further stated that the contract does not qualify as a related-party transaction under applicable regulatory norms.

Artson is operating in one segment, viz., supply of equipment, steel structure and site services for mechanical works. The company reported a standalone net loss of Rs 12.22 crore in Q3 FY26 as against net profit of Rs 6.38 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 79.4% year on year to Rs 31.96 crore in Q3 FY26.

Reliance Industries is India's largest private sector company. Its activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, advanced materials and composites, renewables (solar and hydrogen), retail and digital services. The conglomerate had reported a 1.6% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 22,290 crore on a 10% increase in gross revenue to Rs 293,829 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25. The scrip rose 0.58% to currently trade at Rs 1,419 on the BSE.

