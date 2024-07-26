Vivanta Industries consolidated net profit declines 21.21% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 78.76% to Rs 2.99 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Vivanta Industries declined 21.21% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 78.76% to Rs 2.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2.9914.08-4.012.560.350.360.260.330.260.33