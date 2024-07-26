Confidence Futuristic Energetech consolidated net profit declines 78.63% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.38% to Rs 53.37 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Confidence Futuristic Energetech declined 78.63% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.38% to Rs 53.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 48.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.53.3748.358.0219.262.758.510.525.400.843.93