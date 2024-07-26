Confidence Futuristic Energetech consolidated net profit declines 78.63% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.38% to Rs 53.37 croreNet profit of Confidence Futuristic Energetech declined 78.63% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.38% to Rs 53.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 48.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales53.3748.35 10 OPM %8.0219.26 -PBDT2.758.51 -68 PBT0.525.40 -90 NP0.843.93 -79
