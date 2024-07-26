Mittal Life Style standalone net profit rises 182.86% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 13.70% to Rs 13.29 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Mittal Life Style rose 182.86% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 13.70% to Rs 13.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 15.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.13.2915.4010.681.101.410.171.090.150.990.35