Power stocks edge lower

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Power stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Power index decreasing 62.62 points or 0.77% at 8095.04 at 13:41 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Power index, Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 4.99%), JSW Energy Ltd (down 2.89%),Adani Power Ltd (down 1.89%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 1.52%),NHPC Ltd (down 1.42%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Torrent Power Ltd (down 1.21%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.88%), Tata Power Company Ltd (down 0.54%), and CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (down 0.04%).
On the other hand, ABB India Ltd (up 2.7%), Siemens Ltd (up 0.84%), and NTPC Ltd (up 0.35%) turned up.
At 13:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 300.52 or 0.56% at 52959.32.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 57.27 points or 0.36% at 16023.57.
The Nifty 50 index was up 25.7 points or 0.11% at 24164.7.

Basic materials stocks edge lower

Metal stocks edge lower

India exports down 1.2% to USD 33.98 bn in July

R Systems launches OptimaAI - a Generative AI suite for enterprises

Marico launches Hair & Care Oil in Serum

The BSE Sensex index was up 185.45 points or 0.23% at 79141.48.
On BSE,1470 shares were trading in green, 2377 were trading in red and 131 were unchanged.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

