Partap Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.57 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 9:27 AM IST
Sales rise 20.38% to Rs 101.18 crore
Net loss of Partap Industries reported to Rs 5.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 7.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 20.38% to Rs 101.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 84.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales101.1884.05 20 OPM %0.8117.97 -PBDT-0.6614.75 PL PBT-3.7610.43 PL NP-5.577.83 PL
First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

