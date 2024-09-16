Steel Authority of India Ltd gains for third straight session

Steel Authority of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 133.71, up 1.14% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 37.99% in last one year as compared to a 26.02% jump in NIFTY and a 36.45% jump in the Nifty Metal index. Steel Authority of India Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 133.71, up 1.14% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 25372.35. The Sensex is at 82952.82, up 0.07%. Steel Authority of India Ltd has gained around 1.82% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Steel Authority of India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.62% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9370.65, up 1.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 90.18 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 156.32 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 133.02, up 1.19% on the day. Steel Authority of India Ltd is up 37.99% in last one year as compared to a 26.02% jump in NIFTY and a 36.45% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 15.46 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

