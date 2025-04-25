Friday, April 25, 2025 | 11:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd counter

Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd notched up volume of 4.85 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 171.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2824 shares

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd, Navin Fluorine International Ltd, Cyient Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 25 April 2025.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd notched up volume of 4.85 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 171.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2824 shares. The stock slipped 2.76% to Rs.6,963.35. Volumes stood at 1411 shares in the last session.

 

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd notched up volume of 2.87 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 17.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16840 shares. The stock rose 4.07% to Rs.1,674.40. Volumes stood at 18772 shares in the last session.

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd clocked volume of 14.45 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.21 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.65% to Rs.195.80. Volumes stood at 2.05 lakh shares in the last session.

Navin Fluorine International Ltd recorded volume of 25053 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5037 shares. The stock gained 2.64% to Rs.4,464.00. Volumes stood at 7406 shares in the last session.

Cyient Ltd clocked volume of 1.52 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.17 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 36395 shares. The stock lost 7.55% to Rs.1,149.15. Volumes stood at 40616 shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

