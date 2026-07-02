Sterlite Technologies Ltd Slides 3.53%

Sterlite Technologies Ltd has lost 3.61% over last one month compared to 0.56% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 3.26% rise in the SENSEX

Sterlite Technologies Ltd fell 3.53% today to trade at Rs 570. The BSE Telecommunication index is down 0.71% to quote at 3602.85. The index is up 0.56 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, HFCL Ltd decreased 2.97% and GTL Infrastructure Ltd lost 0.72% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went up 12.98 % over last one year compared to the 7.58% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd has lost 3.61% over last one month compared to 0.56% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 3.26% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 12863 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.54 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 684.45 on 05 Jun 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 84.65 on 27 Jan 2026.

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