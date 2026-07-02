GIFT Nifty suggests green start for equities

GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty July 2026 futures currently traded 38.00 points higher, suggesting a mildly positive opening for the benchmark index today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,140.50 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 3,159.24 crore in the Indian equity market on 01 July 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 49,028.63 crore in June. This follows their cash sales of Rs 55,963.33 crore in May, Rs 70,135.46 crore in April and Rs 122,540.41 crore in March.

Global Markets:

Asia markets traded mostly lower on Thursday as they tracked the losses on Wall Street that were recorded in the previous session.

South Koreas Kospi led losses in Asia, falling 5.36% at the open, prompting the Korean Exchange to temporarily halt trading for five minutes to curb volatility.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average scaled to a record high before cooling on Wednesday, while the Nasdaq Composite struggled amid declines in chipmakers.

The 30-stock average lost 13.96 points, or 0.03%, to close at 52,305.24.The S&P 500 dropped 0.22%, ending at 7,483.23. The Nasdaq Composite declined 0.66% to 26,040.03.

The tech-heavy index fell as investors dumped semiconductor names, taking profit after the swath of stocks surged more than 80% in the first half of 2026. Micron tumbled more than 10%, although its still up more than 260% in the year to date. Sandisk also shed over 10%, but the stock is still toting an advance of more than 750% in 2026. Nvidia and Broadcom also fell roughly 1% and 2%, respectively, in the session.

Wall Street is now looking ahead to the June jobs report. As per media reports, the US economy is expected to have added 115,000 jobs last month.

Domestic Market:

Benchmark indices snapped a two-day losing streak on Wednesday, supported by broad-based buying in auto, FMCG and financial stocks, while IT shares remained under pressure following KPIT Technologies' weak Q1 FY27 outlook.

The Nifty reclaimed the 24,000 mark, while broader markets also ended higher. Positive global cues and value buying in beaten-down large-cap stocks lifted overall market sentiment.

The S&P BSE Sensex jumped 443.97 points or 0.58% to 76,922.64. The Nifty 50 index added 140.10 points or 0.59% to 24,005.85. In the past two consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex dropped 0.80% while the Nifty fell 0.79%.

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