Stock alert: Gland Pharma, Gujarat Fluorochem, Ujjivan SFB, Prestige Estates, IREDA

Securities in F&O ban: Balrampur Chini Mills, Chambal Fertilizers, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals (GNFC), Granules, Hindustan Aeronautics, Hindustan Copper, Indus Tower and Piramal Enterprises.

Gland Pharma's promoter Fosun Pharma Industrial PTE sold 99 lakh shares on June 19.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals' promoter Devansh Trademart LLP sold 13.5 lakh shares on June 21.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has lowered its fiscal 2025 loan growth guidance by 500 basis points as it sees stress building up in some pockets of its business.

Prestige Estates Projects' board approved raising up to Rs 5,000 crore via QIP.

IREDA has successfully raised Rs 1,500 crore today through the issuance of bonds.

S P Apparels completed the acquisition of Young Brand Apparel for Rs 167 crore.

HDFC Bank will be watched as SBl Mutual Fund raises stake in the company to over 5%.

Sterlite Technologies' pre-trial mediation with US-based Prysmian Cables remains unsuccessful. The case against the company filed by Prysmian Cables is to commence trial on July 23.

Cipla will be watched as Blackrock raised its stake in the company to over 5%. USFDA inspection at its manufacturing facility in Goa ended with 6 observations.

MCX shortlisted names of candidates for the post of MD & CEO. The company will seek regulatory approvals for appointment.

TVS Motor signed a pact with CSC Grameen eSTORES for a commercial vehicle range.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders has received an order for construction of four multi-purpose cargo ships from a German company. The consideration for the order is $54 million or Rs 450 crore approximate.

Lupin has received establishment inspection report from U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its Somerset Manufacturing Facility.

Avenue Supermarts (DMart) has opened a new store in Gopalapatnam, Visakhapatnam. The total number of stores as on date stands at 370

AGS Transact will on the radar after Crisil Rating revised its long-term rating to "CRISIL A" from "CRISIL A+". The reason for revision is because of a decline in revenue and delay in collection of receivables.

