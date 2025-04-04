Friday, April 04, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Stock Alert: HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Alivus Life Science, Ultratech Cement, Nestle India

Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Stocks to Watch:

HDFC Banks average deposits jumped 15.8% YoY to Rs 25,27,900 crore as of 31st March 2025. Average advances under management increased 7.3% YoY to Rs 2,95,500 crore as of 31st March 2025.

Bajaj Finances deposits book stood at approximately Rs 71,400 crore as of 31 March 2025 as compared to Rs 60,151 crore as of 31 March 2024, registering a growth of 19%. Asser under management (AUM) jumped 26% to approximately Rs 4,16,750 crore as of 31st March 2025. In Q4 FY25, AUM grew by approximately Rs 18,700 crore.

RBL Banks total deposits increased 7% to Rs 1,10,942 crore of 31st March 2025 as compared with Rs 106,494 crore as of 31st March 2024. Gross advances increased 11% YoY to Rs 94,973 crore as of 31st March 2025.

 

Alivus Life Sciences said the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) conducted an inspection at the company's API manufacturing facility in Ankleshwar, Gujarat, during January 27-31, 2025. Post-inspection, the USFDA issued an Establishment Inspection Report with a Voluntary Action Indicated status for the said manufacturing facility.

Ultratech Cements board approved the acquisition of 6.42 crore equity shares of Wonder WallCare, for an enterprise value of up to Rs 235 crore. The company has executed a share purchase agreement with Wonder Cement and Kushal Sogani for acquiring a stake in Wonder WallCare. After the acquisition, Wonder WallCare will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.

Paras Defence and Technologies has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Israel-based MicroCon Vision (part of Controp and the Rafael Group). This collaboration will position Paras Defence as the exclusive supplier of advanced drone camera technology in India, at a much lower cost.

Nestle India laid the foundation stones for its upcoming factory in Khordha, Odisha, which is slated to be its tenth factory in India. The factory will be set up with an initial investment of Rs 900 crore in its first phase.

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 8:37 AM IST

