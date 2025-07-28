Stratmont Industries standalone net profit rises 88.89% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 608.66% to Rs 38.48 croreNet profit of Stratmont Industries rose 88.89% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 608.66% to Rs 38.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales38.485.43 609 OPM %3.7410.31 -PBDT1.120.47 138 PBT0.920.36 156 NP0.680.36 89
