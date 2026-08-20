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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Strides Pharma climbs as USFDA issues EIR for Bengaluru plant

Strides Pharma climbs as USFDA issues EIR for Bengaluru plant

Last Updated : Aug 20 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

Strides Pharma Sciences rallied 8.44% to Rs 1,037.60 after the company received establishment inspection (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), indicating the successful closure of the inspection conducted at the Bengaluru facility.

The USFDA conducted a current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) inspection of the facility from 12 May to 20 May 2026. The inspection concluded with the issuance of a Form 483 containing five observations, which the company had disclosed to the stock exchanges on 20 May 2026.

Strides said the Bengaluru facility is its flagship manufacturing site and caters to regulated and other international markets. The facility manufactures pharmaceutical dosage forms, including tablets, capsules and oral liquids, supporting the company's existing commercial portfolio and future growth plans.

 

Strides Pharma Science is a global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bangalore, India. It develops and manufactures a wide range of niche and technically complex pharmaceutical products.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 56.73% to Rs 156.91 crore on 13.01% increase in net sales to Rs 1265.41 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

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First Published: Aug 20 2026 | 10:04 AM IST