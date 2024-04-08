Strides Pharma's Chennai facility gets 2 observations

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted a current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) inspection at Strides Alathur's formulations facility at Alathur in Chennai from 1 April 2024 to 5 April 2024.

The drug maker informed that it will respond to these observations comprehensively to US FDA within the stipulated time.

Strides Pharma Science is engaged in develops and manufactures a wide range of IP-led niche pharmaceutical products.

The firm reported consolidated net profit of Rs 49.67 crore in Q3 FY24 as against a net loss of Rs 80.03 crore posted in Q3 FY23. The company recorded quarterly sales of Rs 1,038.9 crore in Q3 FY24, registering a growth of 19.60% from Rs 868.6 crore in Q3 FY23.

Strides Alathur is a wholly owned subsidiary of Strides Pharma Science. The inspection closed with two observations.