Strides Pharma Science reports consolidated net profit of Rs 70.20 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 3:05 PM IST
Sales rise 16.94% to Rs 1087.51 crore
Net profit of Strides Pharma Science reported to Rs 70.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 7.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.94% to Rs 1087.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 929.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1087.51929.99 17 OPM %18.8714.37 -PBDT137.5165.89 109 PBT88.916.30 1311 NP70.20-7.11 LP
First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 2:57 PM IST

