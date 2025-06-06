Friday, June 06, 2025 | 12:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Strong macroeconomic fundamentals and benign inflation outlook provide space to monetary policy to support growth says RBI Governor

Strong macroeconomic fundamentals and benign inflation outlook provide space to monetary policy to support growth says RBI Governor

Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 12:05 PM IST

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra has noted today that Indian economy is progressing well and broadly on expected lines on both inflation and growth fronts. Strong macroeconomic fundamentals and benign inflation outlook provide space to monetary policy to support growth, while remaining consistent with the goal of price stability. As global environment remains uncertain, it has become even more important to focus on domestic growth amidst sustained price stability. Accordingly, today's monetary policy actions should be seen as a step towards propelling growth to a higher aspirational trajectory.

The uncertainty around the global economic outlook has somewhat ebbed since the MPC met in April in the wake of temporary tariff reprieve and optimism around trade negotiations, he noted. In this global milieu, the Indian economy presents a picture of strength, stability, and opportunity. First, strength comes from the strong balance sheets of the five major sectors - corporates, banks, households, government, and the external sector. Second, there is stability on all three fronts - price, financial, and political - providing policy and economic certainty in this dynamically evolving global economic order. Third, the Indian economy offers immense opportunities to investors through 3Ds - demography, digitalisation and domestic demand. This 5x3x3 matrix of fundamentals provides the necessary core strength to cushion the Indian economy against global spillovers and propel it to grow at a faster pace.

 

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 11:59 AM IST

