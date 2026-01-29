Thursday, January 29, 2026 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Subros receives order worth Rs 1280 cr from Maruti Suzuki India

Subros receives order worth Rs 1280 cr from Maruti Suzuki India

Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 2:50 PM IST
Subros has received a new business award for supply of local electric compressor(s) to Maruti Suzuki India for its forthcoming EV and hybrid vehicle programs. The value of the business award is approx. Rs 1280 crore spread over the life cycle of various models for about 7 years.

Subros shall execute localization of the electric compressors with technical assistance of Denso Corporation, Japan and Toyota Industries Corporation, Japan.

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

