Subex reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.29% to Rs 68.16 croreSubex reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 19.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.29% to Rs 68.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 67.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales68.1667.29 1 OPM %-8.86-21.91 -PBDT-4.71-14.09 67 PBT-8.37-17.96 53 NP0-19.28 100
