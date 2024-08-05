Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Subex reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 5:52 PM IST
Sales rise 1.29% to Rs 68.16 crore
Subex reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 19.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.29% to Rs 68.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 67.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales68.1667.29 1 OPM %-8.86-21.91 -PBDT-4.71-14.09 67 PBT-8.37-17.96 53 NP0-19.28 100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

India features on list of world's most lazy nations; click to to know rank

Kerala, Tamil Nadu see a dip in hospital admissions under Ayushman Bharat

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina resigns: Implications for India and what's next

Bangladesh crisis LIVE: Sheikh Hasina lands in Agartala after sudden resignation

Yuva Term to Digi Term: LIC launches new products across categories

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 5:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon