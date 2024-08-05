Ashoka Refineries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 42.55% to Rs 0.27 croreNet loss of Ashoka Refineries reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 42.55% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.270.47 -43 OPM %-7.410 -PBDT-0.020 0 PBT-0.020 0 NP-0.020 0
