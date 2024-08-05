Tata Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 71.80% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.17% to Rs 3789.00 crore

Net profit of Tata Chemicals declined 71.80% to Rs 150.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 532.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 10.17% to Rs 3789.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4218.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.3789.004218.0015.1524.73542.00978.00269.00749.00150.00532.00