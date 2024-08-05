Tata Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 71.80% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.17% to Rs 3789.00 croreNet profit of Tata Chemicals declined 71.80% to Rs 150.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 532.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 10.17% to Rs 3789.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4218.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3789.004218.00 -10 OPM %15.1524.73 -PBDT542.00978.00 -45 PBT269.00749.00 -64 NP150.00532.00 -72
