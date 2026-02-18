SEAMEC updates on deployment of vessel - 'SEAMEC Diamond'
SEAMEC announced that the Vessel SEAMEC DIAMOND is off hired from the contract of ONGC with effect from 18th February 2026 at 01:30 hrs as she has to undertake statutory drydocking. On completion of the drydocking she will resume the contract and same will be intimated.
First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 9:32 AM IST