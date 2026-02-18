Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 09:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SEAMEC updates on deployment of vessel - 'SEAMEC Diamond'

SEAMEC updates on deployment of vessel - 'SEAMEC Diamond'

Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 9:32 AM IST
SEAMEC announced that the Vessel SEAMEC DIAMOND is off hired from the contract of ONGC with effect from 18th February 2026 at 01:30 hrs as she has to undertake statutory drydocking. On completion of the drydocking she will resume the contract and same will be intimated.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

India to add 20,000 GPUs beyond existing 38,000 to strengthen national AI infrastructure; announces IT minister

India to add 20,000 GPUs beyond existing 38,000 to strengthen national AI infrastructure; announces IT minister

Akara Capital Advisors Pvt standalone net profit declines 41.36% in the December 2025 quarter

Akara Capital Advisors Pvt standalone net profit declines 41.36% in the December 2025 quarter

Setco Auto Systems Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 32.32 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Setco Auto Systems Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 32.32 crore in the December 2025 quarter

GMR Goa International Airport reports standalone net loss of Rs 74.39 crore in the December 2025 quarter

GMR Goa International Airport reports standalone net loss of Rs 74.39 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Svatantra Microfin Pvt standalone net profit rises 309.30% in the December 2025 quarter

Svatantra Microfin Pvt standalone net profit rises 309.30% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 9:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayYouTube DownAI Impact on MediaGold and Silver Rate todayCBSE 10th, 12th Exam GuidelineNZ vs CAN Pitch ReportAI Impact Summit 2026 UpdatesIndian Passport Ranking 2026