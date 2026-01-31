Stove Kraft standalone net profit declines 65.82% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.36% to Rs 378.37 crore

Net profit of Stove Kraft declined 65.82% to Rs 4.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 12.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 6.36% to Rs 378.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 404.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.378.37404.069.0610.0326.2733.065.4114.924.1512.14

