Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sun Pharmaceutical Industries consolidated net profit rises 16.03% in the December 2025 quarter

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries consolidated net profit rises 16.03% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 31 2026 | 3:51 PM IST

Sales rise 15.12% to Rs 15469.07 crore

Net profit of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries rose 16.03% to Rs 3368.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2903.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 15.12% to Rs 15469.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 13436.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales15469.0713436.94 15 OPM %31.9929.84 -PBDT5448.974423.13 23 PBT4716.643792.57 24 NP3368.812903.38 16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 3:51 PM IST

