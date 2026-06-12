Sun Pharmaceutical Industries fixes record date for final dividend
Record date is 07 July 2026Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has fixed 07 July 2026 as record date for determining the entitlement of shareholders to receive the final dividend of Rs 5 per equity share for the financial year 20225-26. The payment of the said final dividend, if approved by the shareholders at the AGM, will be made on or before 07 August 2026
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First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 9:51 AM IST