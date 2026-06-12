Benchmarks trade higher; consumer durables shares jump

The domestic equity indices traded with strong gains in early afternoon trade supported by easing geopolitical tensions in West Asia, which boosted investor sentiment and risk appetite. However, market participants will monitor inflation trajectory, movements in crude oil and gold prices and global cues for further direction. Nifty traded above 23,350 mark.

Consumer durables shares climbed after declining in the past two trading sessions.

At 12:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 800.62 points or 1.08% to 74,627.70. The Nifty 50 index rose 203.20 points or 0.88% to 23,364.80.

The broader market putperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index climbed 1.15% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rallied 1.63%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 2,893 shares rose and1,088 shares fell. A total of 195 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.41% to 15.57. The Nifty 30 June 2026 futures were trading at 23,380, at a premium of 15.2 points as compared with the spot at 23,364.80.

The Nifty option chain for the 30 June 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 82.7 lakh contracts at the 24,000 strike price. A maximum put OI of 52.6 lakh contracts was seen at the 23,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Consumer Durables index jumped 1.32% to 34,618.55. The index declined 2.31% in the past two trading sessions.

PG Electroplast (up 4.98%), Kalyan Jewellers India (up 2.09%), Titan Company (up 1.99%), Havells India (up 1.36%), Blue Star (up 1.16%), Dixon Technologies (India) (up 0.92%), Voltas (up 0.9%), Bata India (up 0.83%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (up 0.53%) and Kajaria Ceramics (up 0.34%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

PCBL Chemical rose 2.36% after the company has commissioned a new specialty production line with a gross capacity of 20,000 metric tonnes per annum (MTPA) at its Mundra plant in Gujarat.

Sagility added 1.50% after its step-down subsidiary, Sagility LLC has signed a definitive agreement to acquire US-based CareSeed, a healthcare analytics firm. the acquisition aligns with its strategy to strengthen healthcare quality measurement and risk adjustment capabilities and expand into STAR performance management and care gap closure services.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News