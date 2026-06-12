Siemens Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Siemens Ltd is quoting at Rs 3519, down 0.09% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 7.94% in last one year as compared to a 5.56% slide in NIFTY and a 8.45% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Siemens Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3519, down 0.09% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.78% on the day, quoting at 23343.2. The Sensex is at 74553.19, up 0.98%.Siemens Ltd has eased around 0.37% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Siemens Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.66% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38655.9, up 0.27% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.34 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.83 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3526.1, up 0.25% on the day. Siemens Ltd jumped 7.94% in last one year as compared to a 5.56% slide in NIFTY and a 8.45% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 94.48 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News