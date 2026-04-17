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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sun TV Network Ltd up for fifth session

Sun TV Network Ltd up for fifth session

Last Updated : Apr 17 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

Sun TV Network Ltd is quoting at Rs 636, up 0.6% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 2.98% in last one year as compared to a 0.59% drop in NIFTY and a 11.69% drop in the Nifty Media.

Sun TV Network Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 636, up 0.6% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 24267. The Sensex is at 78235, up 0.32%. Sun TV Network Ltd has risen around 6.29% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Sun TV Network Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.29% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1397.9, up 0.84% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.04 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.29 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 15.43 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

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