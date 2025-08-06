Datamatics Global Services standalone net profit rises 152.79% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.20% to Rs 160.63 croreNet profit of Datamatics Global Services rose 152.79% to Rs 13.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 6.20% to Rs 160.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 171.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales160.63171.24 -6 OPM %9.483.55 -PBDT19.7212.69 55 PBT17.5810.45 68 NP13.125.19 153
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content