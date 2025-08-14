Sunrakshakk Industries India standalone net profit rises 51.02% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.94% to Rs 24.73 croreNet profit of Sunrakshakk Industries India rose 51.02% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.94% to Rs 24.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 24.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales24.7324.26 2 OPM %14.8812.86 -PBDT2.952.96 0 PBT1.050.66 59 NP0.740.49 51
