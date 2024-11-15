Supra Pacific Financial Services standalone net profit rises 52.63% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 90.36% to Rs 11.25 croreNet profit of Supra Pacific Financial Services rose 52.63% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 90.36% to Rs 11.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales11.255.91 90 OPM %48.4451.61 -PBDT1.260.92 37 PBT0.180.25 -28 NP0.290.19 53
